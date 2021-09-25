Film of the week – Natalie Portman films Amos Oz (archive)

The 1940s in Jerusalem. Soon the Israeli state will be founded, soon the war of independence of the Jews against the Arabs will take place, with the Jews defending themselves against the Arabs who attacked them on the night of the founding of the state. Israel, where the European Jews who survived the Holocaust hope for a new home. This is also the dream of Fania, who comes from Poland. And when she remembers in the stories she tells, she takes her son Amos with her on the journey.

“Once upon a time there were two monks, they also vowed complete silence. Not a single word was to escape them during the years of their wandering, but once, as they were walking along a river bank, the two heard a drowning woman calling for help. Without a word, they ran the younger of the two went and jumped into the water, carried the woman on his back to the bank and wordlessly laid her on the ground. “

But does this story hide the mother’s call for help, which is addressed to the young son? It starts with Fania with a raging headache.

“I would like to have APC, please. – I’ll bring it to you right now. – I have a headache that just doesn’t want to go away.”

As the young mother realizes more and more in her everyday life that her dream of the promised land will not be fulfilled, she sinks increasingly into depression. Again and again in the film we see the aged Amos walking through the Jerusalem of his youth and remembering when he was six, eight or ten.

“Perhaps my mother is feeling the loss of the passion of the dream because all of a sudden she stopped telling her stories.”

But how is Amos supposed to survive in this world of war and violence without them? Well, he’s starting to tell his own stories. Natalie Portman’s film “A Story of Love and Darkness” is one of those about the origins of a writer.

Portman’s directorial debut with film critics failed

Sometimes I wish film critics could forget the books they read. In itself a stupid idea, I know – forget literature! But then some literary adaptations would have it easier because comparisons would not take place. Then nobody would think to put Natalie Portman’s adaptation of Amos down with the sentence that she had not succeeded in “transferring the epic breath of the novel onto the screen”. Or even the criticism would not take place that “this ambitious debut ultimately failed because of the complexity of the novel”.









Now I haven’t read Amos Oz’s novel. I really regret that, but this way I can concentrate on what I see, not on what I have read before. The film is the film is the film.

And so I saw a story that tells of a dream and its destruction, very focused on the dreamer, Fania, the mother, played wonderfully and extremely intensely by director Natalie Portman.

“Your wishes and childhood dreams were shattered, mercilessly trampled. Spoiled by the monotony of life itself.” I saw a film that focuses entirely on the dreamer and her son, whom she tries to entice into dreaming with her stories from her old Eastern European homeland. But when the mother sinks into melancholy, into desperate guilt that she survived the Holocaust, then the boy begins to become a silent observer.

“There is only one way to keep a promising dream in its entirety, not to be disappointed. You must never try to realize it.”

Film about the mother’s grief

Natalie Portman tells the historical reality of the 1940s in Jerusalem, the time of the founding of the state, that of the War of Independence in just a few brushstrokes. In hints. That is a good thing, it is convincing, it touches and takes away, because with it the filmmaker concentrates all the more on the perspective of mother and son. Whether it’s a headache or a desire to flee the world: The reality, the outside, in “A Story of Love and Darkness” seems like behind a milky pane of glass. In the end it becomes clear that the world that was much less appealing to mother Fania, who chooses to commit suicide, than the dream or her stories. And in the end it becomes clear that everything we see is also the memory of the boy, the man, the old man, who, “No, I’m not going to be a writer. I find feelings terrible”, who eventually became a writer .

“Remembering feels like trying to rebuild an ancient house from the rubble.”

“A Tale of Love and Darkness” is Natalie Portman’s film about grief at the loss of a mother and one about the strength of a boy to free himself from this despair by turning the mother’s stories into his stories. Amos Oz may have told more in his great novel, but what do I care? Because what Natalie Portman shows us in her adaptation is impressive to look at.