Fenty’s second shoe collection in collaboration with Amina Muaddi appears

Muaddi and Fenty won the Collaborator of the Year Award at the Footwear News Achievement Awards, something akin to the Oscars in the field of shoe making. Amina had been working on Fenty’s popular first collection, which was released in July and sold out immediately. About the new collection, Muaddi said in an official statement: “I wanted to design shoes that represented the muse and the brand: strong, but refined and feminine.” The designs of the brand new line are currently available on the Fenty.com website, but will also be available for purchase on November 14th via farfetch.com and levelshoes.com.

Last month it was announced that the successful ‘Work’ hitmaker is one of America’s wealthiest business women. The ‘We Found Love’ performer made it to 33rd place on Forbes’ list of the richest female entrepreneurs.