Fans excited: Ari Grande teasers new music video!

This can only be a hit! In October 2020 the singer Ariana Grande (27) released her new album “Positions”, which was a complete success! Especially the tracks “Motive” and “34 + 35” seem to be playing up and down the fans. The latter, however, took on the exceptional talent again and got female musical support: Doja Cat (25) and Megan Thee Stallion! On the net, Ari teased the trio’s new music video with pics that promise concentrated girl power!

on Instagram the artist posted a cool selfie of herself, Doja Cat and Meganthat may have been created while turning. She also gave a little insight into the end product: In the clip, the three beauties are looking at an old television. Apparently the video was shot in retro style – including tube TV, cam recorder and old-fashioned curtains! The recordings on the box show Ari and her colleagues posing tightly in front of the lens and apparently having a lot of fun filming themselves.

Your followers were enthusiastic: “The power that the picture has” and “Three queens are here”, it said, for example, under the post. Since the original version of the song has already been released, this is a remix. Doja and Megan should bring some cool lines into the song!









Doja Cat, singer

Megan Thee Stallion, 2021

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion, 2021

87 Yes totally! Ariana’s videos are always cool anyway! 9 Hmm, I probably won’t watch it …



