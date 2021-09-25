Facial injuries after an accident with an e-scooter – SWR3

A bruise under the left eye, a bruise on the forehead. Rihanna fans initially feared the 32-year-old could have got into a physical altercation.

This photo of R&B singer Rihanna in her car was taken at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California. The reason for her clearly visible facial injuries is an accident with an e-scooter, reports the tabloid magazine TMZ.

Rihanna appeared bruised and battered as she made a quick pit stop in LA – turns out she’s the latest victim of the electric scooter. Head to the link in bio for more about what happened. 📷 Backgrid #rihanna #losangeles #scooter #accident #tmz

Rihanna is healing

Rihanna fell over with an e-scooter last week. The vehicle turned when it fell and hit her in the face and forehead, said her spokesman. The singer is fine, she has no major injuries and is recovering quickly. Rihanna herself did not comment on the e-scooter accident.









Beaten up by ex-boyfriend Chris Brown at the time

After several media outlets released the photos, fans worried about Rihanna. They feared that she might have got into a physical altercation again. Her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown received a five-year suspended sentence after beating her in an argument in 2009.

02/08/2019: Rihanna’s persecutors sentenced

Rihanna’s stalker has now been given a five-year suspended sentence after breaking into the singer’s home in California on May 9th. After the break-in, he stayed in her house all night – around twelve hours in total. It wasn’t until the next day that he was caught by one of the singer’s assistants. Rihanna herself was probably not at her home in California at the time. As the prosecutor announced on Friday, he is not allowed to approach Rihanna for ten years, has to wear a monitoring device for three months and undergo a program for the mentally ill. If he violates the conditions, he faces more than four years imprisonment.