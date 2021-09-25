Expendables 4 is really coming

Released 12/14/2020 8:34 AM

At 74 years of age, Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone is by no means taking it easy. In addition to some films that have already been confirmed, there are also several rumors circulating about upcoming films with Stallone. Here you can find out what to expect in the next few years.

Sylvester Stallone, who has played one action hero after the other for the last 50 years, is of course best known as Rocky or Rambo, but after “Rambo: Last Blood” didn’t celebrate a great success last year, at least one of these franchises is coming up for the time being To lie on ice. So whether we will see Stallone again as Rambo is very questionable, after all, the actor would probably be too old for the lead role in a remake in five to ten years. With Rocky it looks a little different, because apart from the “Creed” trilogy, whose third film is still pending, according to Stallone another “Rocky” film is in the works. In this, as yet untitled, work, Rocky will again be the trainer of a young man who uses boxing to avoid problems on the street. It is not yet entirely clear whether the film is actually in the works or just an idea from Stallone.









In the next few years, however, two projects from Stallone are sure to await us. The dark superhero film “Samaritan” with Stallone as the missing superhero is expected to be released in June 2021. The film by director Julius Avery is about a boy who discovers a superhero who has been considered missing for decades. Stallone will also appear on James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad”. This was confirmed by both the actor himself and James Gunn. Since Stallone didn’t work on the film until after the filming was complete, it seems logical that he’ll take on the speaking role of a CGI creature. So far, we can only speculate what that will be.

But despite the advanced age of Sylvester Stallone, two films are far from everything that awaits us. Even if there is no guarantee for the following productions, Stallone is currently also supposedly working on an action film called “Little America”, the sequel to the action blockbuster “The Expendables 4” and maybe even on “Demolition Man 2”. Fans of the actor are sure to be particularly interested in “The Expendables 4” and “Demolition Man 2”. Both of these works are rumored to be in the works. Stallone has already indicated in the past that a sequel to the cult film “Demolition Man” from 1993 would be more realistic than many think. The actor has also already commented on “The Expendables 4”. So Stallone’s statement actually sounded as if they were already working on a story for a fourth and final part of the top-class action series.

Stallone fans will have plenty of films to look forward to in the years to come. Even in his mid-70s, the actor doesn’t take it easy.