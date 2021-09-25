Exchange at the end of the week, gold, bitcoin, federal election special with votes on climate, economy | news

Indices in this article

The DAX was able to achieve a slight price increase this week after having fallen significantly in the meantime. The weekly range was just under 700 points and initially indicated nervousness. As you headed towards the federal election, the volatility subsided again. An uncertain election result is forecast in advance.

After the weekly review with the stock markets, Bitcoin and gold, we will turn to the constellations for a new government and focus on the topic of environmental protection and climate goals. Our trader Veith has collected a large number of quotes and also presents statements on how the stock market can continue in autumn.

Without presenting specific shares this time, we have withdrawn the following jump labels:

00:00 – Intro 01:11 – Weekly review stock exchange, DAX, Gold, Bitcoin 03:57 – The agony of choice 05:22 – Which constellation could not exist? 14:26 – Investments and national debt 16:44 – Topics from the election campaign 21:15 – Tasks for the future 22:15 – Excursus on climate change 27:15 – What’s next for the stock market?









Come well informed with TRADERS´ media GmbH and the LS Exchange for the federal election. We’ll see you again on Monday for the live stream at 8.30 a.m. on this channel.

#Bundestag election #climate protection #shares #finance #Boerse

Risk warning: The analyzes, charts and tables are based on information that TRADERS´ media GmbH has developed and which we consider trustworthy. Although TRADERS´ media GmbH considers all information and sources to be reliable, no liability can be assumed for the correctness, completeness and topicality of the information contained. In particular, any liability is excluded for errors and inadvertently incorrect reproduction, in particular with regard to prices and other figures. TRADERS´ media GmbH assumes no obligation to correct any inaccurate, incomplete or outdated information. This document is for informational purposes only. In no case does it contain offers, requests or recommendations to buy or sell securities or other financial instruments. The information contained in this document does not constitute a “financial analysis” within the meaning of the German Securities Trading Act, nor does it meet the legal requirements to guarantee the impartiality of financial analysis and is not subject to any prohibition of trading prior to the publication of financial analyzes. In particular, they may deviate from the analyzes of financial instruments and their issuers (research) published by TRADERS´ media GmbH. Before making any investment decision, you should consult your investment advisor. Foreign legal systems may contradict or restrict the distribution of this document. The copyright for all contributions lies with TRADERS´ media GmbH. All rights reserved. Reproduction only with the special permission of the company.