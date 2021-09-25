Emma Watson wrote a letter to anti-abortionists

Emma Watson has not only made a name for herself as an actress, but also as a UN special envoy with her commitment to women’s and girls’ rights. When the people in Ireland were called on a few months ago to vote on the abortion ban there, the activist had spoken out with a Twitter message in which she supported those who campaigned for a relaxation of the abortion law. At the invitation of “Porter” magazine, the 28-year-old has now written an open letter to a woman who became a symbol of the abortion debate a few years ago: Savita Halappanavar.

The doctor died in a hospital in Ireland in 2012 after doctors refused to give her an abortion even though her life was in danger. In the open letter Emma Watson now writes to Savita Halappanavar: “You did not want to be the face of a movement, you wanted an approach that would have saved your life. When the news of your death came in 2012, the appeal of Irish activists spread the world.” Emma Watson further emphasizes in the letter that, unfortunately, there is rarely justice for those who have become symbols of inequality. However, the case of Savita Halappanavar became a wake-up call for the nation at the time.









But even if the majority in the referendum in Ireland a few months ago voted for a relaxation of the abortion law, the fight is not over because there are still countries in which the abortion law endangers the lives of women. In memory of Savita Halappanavar and for our freedom one wants to continue the fight for justice, Emma Watson closes the letter.

In addition to her powerful letter, Watson also gave practical advice. “There is more to be done,” she said, adding that “people in need of abortions in Ireland will continue to be forced to travel to England or access abortion pills online until legislation is passed”. It shared the names of two organizations that provide “confidential, practical and financial assistance” to people in Ireland and around the world: the Abort Support Network and Women Help Women. To paraphrase Watson, “Free, safe, legal and local abortion care is needed all over the world.”

