Emma Watson + Tom Felton: There was a spark between them on the “Harry Potter” set

There have often been rumors that there could be more than just friendship between Emma Watson and Tom Felton. Especially since the actress went on vacation with her ex-colleague. Now Rupert Grint is talking about the sparks that flew during “Harry Potter”.

Emma Watson, 29, and Tom Felton, 31, have known each other since childhood. As “Hermione Granger” and “Draco Malfoy”, the two spent their entire childhood and teenage years together on the set of the “Harry Potter” films. Rumors keep coming up that the two actors have become a couple. Now “Ronald Wesley” actor Rupert Grint, 31, talks about the relationship they had on set.

Rupert Grint: “There was a spark between Emma and Tom”



In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” Rupert Grint talks about the rumors that have been around for years. Did Emma Watson and Tom Felton fall in love on the set? “There were some sparks,” admits the 31-year-old. But does that really mean anything? “It was like any playground romance,” puts the “Ron” actor into perspective. He further describes his two colleagues as two children who spent a lot of time together while filming. The actors grew up together and were between nine and twelve when they met. Between shooting and teasing behind the camera, there was then a playful fall in love. Emma Watson herself once revealed that.

Since “The Philosopher’s Stone” Harry and Co. have changed so much



Emma Watson: You had a crush on Tom Felton



“Between the ages of ten and twelve I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton,” said Emma Watson in an interview with Jonathan Ross a few years ago. “He was a few years older and he had a skateboard and that did it for me.” , enthused Watson in 2012. But, as is well known, a childhood sweetheart has often turned into something. Rupert Grint also says in the new interview that he could very well imagine the two of them together.

Guitar lesson in pajamas



It is this one Instagram post that gives fans hope again that there could be more between the UN special envoy and Tom Felton. In a photo that Felton posted on Instagram, you can see him and Emma Watson. She is holding a guitar while he is apparently trying to teach her a song. “Fast learner x” is the title of Felton for the photo that shows the two very closely together. The two actors seem very familiar with each other. How come? The two friends are only wearing their pajamas! Tom looks like he just got out of the shower.









“Harry Potter” fans, also known as “Potterheads”, would of course be overjoyed with this pairing. “Just so you know, the fan in me just hyperventilated thanks to you,” one fan wrote about the photo. “In my mind you are together forever,” comments another. So not only fellow actors, but also followers see that Emma Watson and Tom Felton would make a harmonious couple.

Emma Watson says she is in a relationship with herself



In an interview with British Vogue, Emma is asked about her current relationship status and how she is dealing with the fact that she will soon be 30. That’s fine for the actress. She has a happy relationship with herself and is concentrating on further film projects and her duties as a UN special envoy. Allegedly, the two are really just good friends and meet more often than the world knows. “Everyone loves our Harry Potter meetings,” said Tom in an interview last year. “We meet again all the time, we just don’t always post it on Instagram.” That Emma had a crush on Tom is no secret between the two of them. “He knows exactly. We talked about it, we still laugh about it. We’re really good friends now, and that’s cool,” said Watson in an interview at the time. The “Potterheads” continue to hope. can still be.

