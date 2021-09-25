Emma Watson: Split from Chord Overstreet after just six months

This love shouldn’t be: Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet are said to have separated after six months

“Harry Potter” star Emma Watson, 28, is not really lucky in love. Between her and “Glee” star Chord Overstreet, 29, everything should be over again.

After six months of the data, the two actors are now said to have separated, an insider reported to the magazine “The Sun”. Although the two had never officially confirmed their liaison, they had often been photographed together in Los Angeles. As the source reports, the time of sharing pictures is finally over: “Emma and Chord kept their relationship a secret at first, but it sparked immediately. They spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles and were photographed a lot a few months ago. But it didn’t really work and they are both single again.”









The actress keeps her private life a secret



The 28-year-old never says a word about her private life, and she does not comment on rumors about her love life. The actress also refused to make a statement about falling out of love with London entrepreneur William “Mack” Knight, 38. Likely, she will also ignore the latest speculation about her relationship status. Nevertheless, she gives an indication of the actual end of the relationship herself. If you look at her Instagram profile, it is noticeable that she no longer follows Chord on the social network. The 29-year-old, who has been part of the “Glee” main cast since 2012, can currently still be found among Emma’s followers.





