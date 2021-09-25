Emma Stone is the face of Louis Vuitton

For Emma Stone, things are going well professionally: After receiving an Oscar for best leading actress for her portrayal in “La La Land” at the beginning of the year, she has now landed a deal as the advertising face for Louis Vuitton. The French fashion house has now confirmed this on Instagram. Commenting on a black and white photo of the actress with creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, it says: “Louis Vuitton is delighted to introduce Emma Stone as the newest ambassador for the house. A muse and friend of Women’s Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière . “

However, the first thing Nicolas Ghesquière announced was the news on his Instagram account. “I’m really happy that Emma Stone is joining Louis Vuitton as the new ambassador today,” the designer wrote of a selfie with the 28-year-old. The picture was apparently taken shortly before the London premiere of Emma Stone’s new film “Battle of the Sexes”, where she wore a creation from the house’s Spring / Summer 2018 collection on the red carpet. The actress recently decided on a design for the brand at the premiere in Los Angeles.

With her commitment to Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone joins a list of famous actresses such as Michelle Williams, Sophie Turner, Léa Seydoux and Alicia Vikander, who have also worked with the house.

Vogue News

