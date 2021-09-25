Emily Blunt on her wedding: ‘yes it was bad’

As much as Emily is looking forward to this day, there is one thing that is a thorn in her side on this anniversary: ​​the wedding photos. The wedding was a wonderful day in the life of the beautiful blonde, for which she naturally wanted to dress up – it just backfired a little, as she reports on James Corden’s show. “I got a bad spray tan and I would probably change that. I look at the pictures and they just have an orange hue that is unnatural for normal skin color. It was a do-it-yourself action,” admits the ‘ A Quiet Place ‘actress. “I don’t know why I was on a budget on my wedding day! … It was a bit inconsistent. It stinks and it was very hot, so if you sweat and have a spray tan and wear white, you are dripping orange. Oh , it was terrible. Yes, it was bad, “the Golden Globe winner recalls with amusement.