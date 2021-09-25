Emily Blunt on her wedding: ‘yes it was bad’

RTL>feeds>
March 13, 2020 – 1:00 p.m. clock
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski will be married for almost a decade and will certainly celebrate their anniversary – but they will hardly find the wedding photos and marvel at them.
The 37-year-old actress will soon be celebrating her tenth wedding anniversary with her husband John Krasinski.
As much as Emily is looking forward to this day, there is one thing that is a thorn in her side on this anniversary: the wedding photos. The wedding was a wonderful day in the life of the beautiful blonde, for which she naturally wanted to dress up – it just backfired a little, as she reports on James Corden’s show. “I got a bad spray tan and I would probably change that. I look at the pictures and they just have an orange hue that is unnatural for normal skin color. It was a do-it-yourself action,” admits the ‘ A Quiet Place ‘actress. “I don’t know why I was on a budget on my wedding day! … It was a bit inconsistent. It stinks and it was very hot, so if you sweat and have a spray tan and wear white, you are dripping orange. Oh , it was terrible. Yes, it was bad, “the Golden Globe winner recalls with amusement.
BANG Showbiz