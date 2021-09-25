Emily Blunt at “The Girl On The Train” Premiere

At yesterday’s world premiere of the thriller “The Girl On The Train”, leading actress Emily Blunt drew everyone’s attention. On the one hand, this was due to her extraordinary and elegant dress by Alexander McQueen, and on the other hand to the slim silhouette of the 33-year-old. After all, the Hollywood actress only became a mother for the second time in June.

However, the British woman has long since lost the extra pounds from pregnancy, the wife of actor John Krasinski cut a breathtaking figure in the tight-fitting dress. The floor-length dress made of a nude-colored base material was decorated with countless flower applications and images of birds, which alternated in color and shape. While delicate floral patterns entwined around the legs on the lower part of the evening dress, the decorations on the upper part appeared in block formations. In addition to pastel colors such as light green, violet and pink, Alexander McQueen’s design also contained white, red and blue elements. Long sleeves gave the dress a particularly elegant touch, and sequins created a princess-like glitter effect.









Emily Blunt rounded off the fairytale-like outfit with golden peep-toes by Christian Louboutin and subtle jewelry by Ruth Tomlinson. The actress had styled her hair in a loose updo, special eye-catchers were a pearl ribbon and a golden hair buckle in the form of two flowers by Jennifer Behr.

In “The Girl On The Train”, Emily Blunt plays a commuter who takes the train to work every day. One day she will witness a mysterious crime that will also change her life. The film can also be seen in German cinemas from October 27th.

