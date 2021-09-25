Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Bruised all over his back

It looks pretty painful, what’s going on on the back of action hero Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (48). The actor posts a mirror selfie of his astral body – and we see many large, circular bruises on his back. However, nobody has to worry about “The Rock”. He let himself be “spoiled” quite voluntarily. The spots are the result of “cupping therapy”.

“The Rock” had cupping. This pain therapy uses glass bells to create a negative pressure on the skin. The method helps against muscle hardening. And that is exactly the problem with Dwayne Johnson: He often has a back because of “old injuries” and his daily workout – this also includes the fact that he constantly has to “drag his kids around”, as the loving three-time dad jokingly calls it. “It all takes its toll, so being proactive is key.” In this case, Dwayne just resorted to cupping therapy. And the muscle man is happy with the result – even if it doesn’t look so nice. “We only get one body, so we have to take care of it,” says “The Rock” to its more than 220 million followers.