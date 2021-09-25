Does pregnant Kylie Jenner have a name for her baby yet?

Kylie Jenner (24) in baby talk! The Keeping up with the Kardashians notoriety becomes a mother for the second time. The beauty announced this with a mega-emotional clip on the net. In contrast to her first pregnancy, which she had kept a secret for a long time, she is now totally open with the cute news. The entrepreneur even gave an extremely private interview in which she also spoke about her little miracle in her stomach: Has Kylie have you already chosen a name?

For the Vogue The future mother of two answered 73 questions – including whether or not Kylie and the father of their kids, Travis Scott, 29, have agreed on a name for the unborn child. “We have to find out the gender first. We have decided to wait with that.”revealed the 24-year-old. So you don’t know yet whether Kylie another girl or boy. But your fans already seem to have a tendency …

Had a few days ago Kylie a promo shoot for their baby care range. On the recordings, she and her daughter Stormi wore light blue clothes, which is why some followers commented: “Somebody is getting a baby boy” and “It will obviously be a boy”According to her statements, she may not have known the gender at the time.









Kylie Jenner, September 2021

Kylie Jenner, entrepreneur

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with their daughter Stormi, June 2021

