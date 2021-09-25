“Django Unchained 2”: Will Django’s campaign of revenge continue?

Tarantino’s western with Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz and Leonardo DiCaprio was a huge success in 2012. Is the sequel “Django Unchained 2” planned?

+++ Warning: spoilers for the film “Django Unchained” +++

Django Freeman (Jamie Foxx) and Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz) are an unequal team: the slave and the dentist join forces to work as bounty hunters. Django does a good job, but rather does so because he hopes for his freedom and a reunion with his wife Brunhilde (Kerry Washington). Dr. Schultz finds out where Django’s wife works as a slave and the two men set out to buy her freedom – but their current owner Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio) quickly sees through their plan. Even if Django and Brunhilde are finally reunited, the couple could still have some adventures together in the sequel “Django Unchained 2”. How likely a sequel is, you can read here.

Possible reunion in “Django Unchained 2”?

After the movie, Django continued in comic form in 2015. “Django Unchained” director Quentin Tarantino was also involved in “Django / Zorro”. The comic sets in a few years after the events of the film. Django meets Diego de la Vega (also known as Zorro) and learns a lot from him. In June 2019 it was announced that Tarantino had chosen Jerrod Carmichael to co-write the film. The film would perfect a reunion with Antonio Banderas in his role as Zorro – Jamie Foxx agrees. There is already an entry for the film on IMDb, which is planned for 2022. If that works out, Django would be back on screen in time for his 10th anniversary.









Cool alternatives to “Django Unchained 2”

There is no question that Quentin Tarantino created timeless classics with films like “Django Unchained” and “Pulp Fiction”. But you must have seen these films too:

“Kill Bill”: The director’s only two-part series so far about a woman (Uma Thurman) on a relentless campaign of revenge. Volume 1 and Volume 2 are currently available on Netflix.

“Inglourious Basterds”: A Jewish fighting force sets out in World War II to kill Nazis – and Hitler. The film is available on Amazon Prime in the flat rate.

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”: The latest work by Tarantino accompanies a western star and his double through the Hollywood of the 60s. The film can be seen on subscription at Netflix.

