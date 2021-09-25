Did her father want to shoot Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard’s father allegedly threatened Johnny Depp violently

The war of roses after the break-up drama about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard goes into the next round. The two were married from 2015 to 2017 and suddenly split when Amber accused her husband of beating her. A few months ago, Depp sued his ex-wife in a 50 million court dispute and vehemently denied the allegations. But as the court documents now show, Amber’s father is said to have even threatened to shoot Depp.

Commissioned murder?

As ‘The Blast’ reports, Amber is said to have hired auto mechanic David Killackey and addressed the bill to Johnny’s management. But when the mechanic refused, the actress freaked out.







Heard’s father David spoke up on the phone and railed against Depp: “This damn piece of shit is kidding me because I’m supposed to get ten percent of the money […] He’s ruining my little girl’s career and making her bad in Hollywood and if I get my hands on him I’m going to beat him up. I’m from Texas and guys from Texas wear 45s and Johnny will get to know the run of mine. “Depp’s attorney said,” Mister Killackey’s sobering experiences with Amber Heard and her family reveal the motive behind Amber Heard’s abuse lie – money. “

BANG Showbiz