Deutsche Börse offers crypto ETNs on Cardano, Stellar, Polkadot, Solana and Tezos

23.09.2021
Since Thursday, six new Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) on cryptocurrencies from the provider 21Shares have been tradable via Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For the first time, these offer investors access to the performance of Cardano, Stellar and Tezos as well as a crypto basket index. The latter shows the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies currently consisting of Bitcoin, Polkadot, Ethereum, Cosmos and Cardano. In addition, two ETNs allow participation in the performance of Polkadot and Solana. All 21Shares ETNs are secured by the respective cryptocurrency.
Photo credit
1. Deutsche Börse, Xetra, trading data, trading, screen, Credit: Deutsche Börse AG >> Open on photaq.com
Stocks on the radar:Bawag, AT&S, UBM, Frequentis, CA Immo, Marinomed Biotech, Immofinanz, RBI, Agrana, VIG, Strabag, Austrian post, Cleen Energy, Gurktaler AG VZ, Josef Manner & Comp. AG, Pierer Mobility, Rath AG, startup300, Composite, Kapsch TrafficCom, TLG real estate, Siemens.
Random partner
Novomatic
As a producer and operator, the Novomatic Group is one of the largest gaming technology groups in the world and employs more than 25,000 people. The group of companies has locations in 45 countries and exports innovative gaming equipment, system solutions, lottery system solutions and services to more than 70 countries.
>> Visit 65 other partners at boerse-social.com/partner
Deutsche Börse, Xetra, trading data, trading, screen, Credit: Deutsche Börse AG
author
Christine Petzwinkler
Börse Social Network / Magazine