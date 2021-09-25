Details on the second season of Familiar of Zero in Germany

A few months ago it was reported that AniMoon Publishing had secured the rights to the other seasons of the series “The Familiar of Zero” (Zero no Tsukaima). Now the final release date of the second season has been announced. At the same time, the design of the final cover was revealed.

Second season from November 2021

Contrary to what was initially communicated, the second season with the title “The Familiar of Zero: Knight of the Twin Moons” will be released by AniMoon Publishing from November 2021 as a limited collector’s edition on DVD and Blu-ray. Once again, exclusive extras should be available for buyers, which will, however, be presented at a later point in time.









The second volume of the anime will appear in January 2022 and the third volume in March of the same year. ll three volumes can already be pre-ordered via the AniMoon shop.

The seasons “The Familiar of Zero: Rondo of Princesses” and “The Familiar of Zero F” will then also be released with German and Japanese dubbing on DVD and Blu-ray. However, specific dates are still pending.

“The Familiar of Zero” ran on Japanese television in the summer of 2006 and was directed by Yoshiaki Iwasaki in the JCStaff studio. In the summer of 2007 and 2008, the second and third season followed, each with twelve episodes. In the winter of 2012, the fourth season of the franchise finally started, which concluded the series.

