Design icon Standard Hotel – where Leonardo DiCaprio played ping-pong

Lenny Kravitz, Cameron Diaz or Leonardo DiCaprio let it bang here.

Breakfast in America: strawberries on cinnamon toast overlooking Sunset Boulevard. Or was it the Huevos Rancheros who made the taste buds explode with the Mexican salsa in the morning? Because in the coffee shop of the Standard Hotel in Hollywood you could immediately taste that you had arrived in California.

A few tables away you could see Lenny Kravitz with his daughter Zoë. Later Leonardo DiCaprio with his buddies, outside at the ping-pong table. Over on the blue artificial turf by the pool, was that Cameron Diaz? And just outside Bill Withers stopped in his pick-up, who was bringing a guest back to the hotel after a joyride?

The Doors, Guns’n’Roses: The hotel is a mythical place for the history of rock music.

One can write down many memories these days of places that will be gone when humanity is allowed to travel again. But the Standard Hotel, which closed very suddenly a few days ago, was a piece of pop and design history. A fixed point on the route where Sunset Boulevard becomes the Sunset Strip for a few miles, where the Hollywood of the noir years got drunk, where the careers of bands like The Doors and Guns’n’Roses and comedians like Sarah began Silverman, Eddie Murphy, and Louis CK

The standard was something like a portal into a world that otherwise remained closed. Even complete beginners or curious Europeans didn’t have to stray here.

In 1999 André Balazs opened the Standard. Balazs had made the MK nightclub in New York and, like many disco owners, had saved his money in the hotel business. Together with DiCaprio, Diaz, Benicio del Toro and two of the Smashing Pumpkins, he had taken over the former, a bit shabby Thunderbird Motel.

The Catcus Lounge in the Standard Hotel – also note the lamp.

The designer Shawn Hausman distributed Flos Arco lamps, Flokati carpets and DJ desks so skilfully over the three floors that you always had the feeling that you had landed in a Stanley Kubrick film.









Heart, soul or whatever you want to call it, when someone keeps calm in the hustle and bustle between pool and room parties, was the sales manager Melissa Volpert. She knew that stars are treated like guests and guests like stars.

And understood that the standard cannot be managed with corporate strategies. But with “magic and fairy dust”, as she, freshly released, recounts with a very pissed sigh.

Privacy guaranteed: a look into a room in the legendary Hollywood hotel.

Seating area and balcony in a standard room.

Of course she doesn’t tell much. A matter of honor. She has a few personal favorite moments. When Sir Alan Parker showed his Pink Floyd film “The Wall” on the pool terrace one summer night and everyone sang along under the palm trees. Or when the team from “The Lives of Others” arrived from Germany, occupied half the hotel, received the Oscar and the Standard was a family celebration for a few days.

The mix of design, nightlife and culture was new. Countless hotels around the world have copied this.

“So many careers started on this terrace,” she says. Then there was Giorgio’s nightclub. And because Los Angeles was one of the few places that stayed open until four in the morning, it was also an epicenter of happiness in the city that usually sleeps early.

View of the pool area.

The standard has also made design history. Balasz opened additional stores in Downtown LA, New York, Miami and London. But in West Hollywood he had, well, set the standard.

“This house was the beginning of a movement and coined the term design hotels,” says Amar Lalvani, who now runs the chain. This mixture of design, nightlife and culture was new. Countless hotels around the world have copied this.

By the way, it wasn’t the plague that brought the end. It’s gentrification. Sunset Boulevard is also a flight path for capital today. The lease for the property had expired.

The grief on the net is as great as if a superstar had died. There are already rumors that investors want to save this very special place. Can this be? Lalvani just says: “Never say never.”

