Denzel Washington and Colin Farrell in the next film by the “Nightcrawler” director

Nightcrawler was one of the most notable directorial debuts in recent years and made Dan Gilroy, the brother of long-established director and screenwriter Tony Gilroy (The Bourne Legacy, Michael Clayton) immediately to a name whose future work I will follow very closely. Not only did Gilroy get the performance of his life out of Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler also impressed with its crisp, snappy script (also by Gilroy) and virtuoso direction.

The main character of his second directorial work is morally much less questionable than Gyllenhaal’s Leo Bloom. Denzel Washington plays in Roman Israel, Esq. (In the meantime, the film was also available as a Inner City known) the committed, idealistic criminal defense attorney Roman J. Israel, who joins his prestigious law firm in Los Angeles after the unexpected death of his long-term partner and discovers that the law firm no longer represents its values ​​of helping the poor and dispossessed. Thereupon Roman falls into an existential crisis and takes on a case that should change his whole life.









Washington, for whom the juicy sounding role could mean another Oscar nomination (it’s a shame Gyllenhaal got this for Nightcrawler was denied), receives strong support in the film from Colin Farrell. Carmen Ejogo (Alien: Covenant), Nazneen Contractor (“Revenge”) and Shelley Hennig (“Teen Wolf”) complete the cast. Working behind the scenes, as with Nightcrawler, his brother John Gilroy as editor and the Oscar-winning cameraman Robert Elswit (There Will Be Blood) with.

Roman Israel, Esq. has been filmed in Los Angeles since April. Was Nightcrawler an even more unusual film that was difficult to assign to a genre, Gilroy’s second work is said to be a classic judicial drama à la Sidney Lumets The Verdict act with Paul Newman. Exciting justice thrillers have unfortunately become a rarity in the cinema in recent years (where are films like The Company or The jury?!) and the combination of Gilroy, Washington and Farrell makes me want to see the film very much.