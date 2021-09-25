Denzel Washington: 15 facts about the Oscar winner

by Bernd Teichmann



Denzel Washington reads the Bible every day, has an honorary doctorate and is a two-time Oscar winner. What else you need to know about the Hollywood star.

• His new film is a remake of the great 1960s classic “The glory seven”which in turn is known to be based on Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece “The Seven Samurai”. The plot: The inhabitants of a village hire a troop of outsiders to end the terror of a gang of villains. Denzel Washington plays the role of the leader, Sam Chisolm.

• Born December 28, 1954, in Mount Vernon, New York, the middle of three children. His mother Lennis owned a beauty salon and his father was Denzel Sr. Pastor. The parents divorced when Denzel was 14 years old.

• Denzel Washington studied at Fordham University in New York City and initially wanted to be a journalist, but then, thanks to numerous appearances on the student stage, developed his weakness for the Acting. He then learned how to do it right at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

• He played his first role in 1977 in the TV drama “Wilma”, and made his cinema debut in 1981 in the comedy “Eine Schöne Bescherung”. Here is the trailer from back then:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4J8S49bDL8

• He then worked for six years as Dr. Philip Chandler in the hospital series “Senior Physician Dr. Westphall”, which is also popular with us.

• In 1984 he was about to play the role of Detective Ricardo Tubbs in the crime series “Miami Vice” to take over. But then Philip Michael Thomas was awarded the contract.

• In 1977 he met actress Pauletta Pearson while filming “Wilma”. The wedding followed five years later, on June 25, 1983. The couple did four children: John David (32), Katia (28), and the twins Olivia and Malcolm (25).

• Washington is a devout Christian and long toyed with the idea of ​​becoming a preacher. In 1995 he donated $ 2.5 million to build the West Angeles Church of God in Christ in Los Angeles. Washington says he does read the Bible every day.









• In 1989 he won his performance as a private trip in Ed Zwick’s civil war drama “Glory” Oscar as Best Supporting Actor. The year before he was nominated in the same category for the role of the South African civil rights activist Steve Biko in “The Scream for Freedom”. Another four nominations for Best Actor came: for “Malcolm X” in 1992, “Hurricane” in 1999, “Training Day” in 2001 and “Flight” in 2012. When he won the trophy for “Training Day” , he was only the second black leading actor after Sidney Poitier to receive this honor.

He was also nominated seven times for the Golden Globe and won it twice – for “Glory” and “Hurricane”.

• Over the years Washington has returned to the theater stage again and again and in 2010 won the racism drama “Fences” Tony Award as best actor.

• He also performed twice Director, 2002 directed the drama “Antwone Fisher” about a young marine trying to overcome a traumatic childhood and “The Great Debaters” about a black debating club in a 1930s college. He is currently directing a film version of the play “Fences”.

• On May 16, 2011, he was made an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Pennsylania. He then gave a very impressive and entertaining speech. Took a little longer, but it’s worth it:

•This is what he says:

“I’m very proud to be black, but I’m not just black. That is my cultural-historical background, my genetic make-up, but that neither defines me nor is it the basis for my answers to every question.”

•This is what others say:

“If you judge an actor by how much he disappears into the role he is playing, Washington is kind of a Yeti. The actor you never get a grip on.” This is what the “Guradian” said.

• Denzel Washington for beginners



“Cry For Freedom” (1987)

“Glory” (1989)

“Malcolm X” (1992)

“Philadelphia” (1993)

“Hurricane” (1999)

“Training Day” (2001)

“American Gangster” (2007)

“Flight” (2012)