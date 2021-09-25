Sunday, September 26, 2021
Daniel Craig and “No Time to Die” – A true hero

By Arjun Sethi
A real hero

Daniel Craig is the most important Bond actor in the history of the Agent saga. That is already certain before the premiere of “No Time to Die”. But why does he so seldom have fun in bed?

Michael Marti

Michael Marti




The only Bond actor so far who can call himself an actor with a clear conscience: Daniel Craig as 007 with Ana de Armas as Paloma in "No Time to Die".

The only Bond actor so far who can call himself an actor with a clear conscience: Daniel Craig as 007 with Ana de Armas as Paloma in “No Time to Die”.

Photo: Nicola Dove (Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

For a man who made a name for himself by appearing in his swimming trunks, he has come a long way. Muscles as if he were on steroids, he stepped out of the ocean waves in La Perla swim shorts, and no sooner was the swimwear dry and “Casino Royale” premiered than the scene was considered iconic and the swimsuit hero graced the front pages of the world’s press.

Only one person doesn’t like the scene from the 21st Bond film, which hit theaters in 2006, to this day. “I swore at the time that I would never wear them again,” Daniel Craig said in a recent interview. In fact, a man in swimming trunks always walks a fine line between coolness and ridiculousness – the 53-year-old Briton has no real reason to complain.


Arjun Sethi
