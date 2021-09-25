Crypto market report: This is how Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. are developing in the crypto market today | news

Forex in this article

The Bitcoin course climbed on Saturday. At noon, Bitcoin rose to $ 42,809.86 after trading at $ 42,803.58 the day before.

The Bitcoin Cash price is trading at $ 520.11. The day before, Bitcoin Cash was still at $ 513.09.

advertisement

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you

Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

The Ethereum course is stronger compared to the previous day. One Ethereum is currently worth 2,946.76 US dollars. The price was yesterday at $ 2,927.80.

The Litecoin course has risen to 154.72 US dollars compared to the previous day. There was still $ 152.03 on the price board.









Today the Ripple price rose to $ 0.9485. The Ripple price climbed above the previous day’s level of 0.9430 US dollars.

The Cardano rate has risen. The Cardano price gained to $ 2.355 after trading at $ 2.275 the previous day.

The Monero is worth $ 241.34 on Saturday. The Monero rate rose compared to the previous day when it was still at $ 233.23.

The IOTA price was trading at $ 1.268 on Saturday. The day before, the IOTA was worth $ 1.265. The IOTA is thus continuing its sideways movement.

The price of the digital currency Verge was shown little moved on Saturday at 0.0200 US dollars. The day before, it was already at $ 0.0199.

The Stellar course stagnated on Saturday. The Stellar price was quoted at $ 0.2813 after trading at $ 0.2813 the previous day.

Today the NEM exchange rate hovered around the $ 0.1491 mark. This moved the NEM price at about the same level as the day before when the NEM cost $ 0.1490.

The Dash price ranks at $ 170.04. The day before, the Dash was still at $ 165.46.

The NEO rate shows up at $ 39.80 on Saturday. The NEO price climbed above the previous day’s level of 39.75 US dollars.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image sources: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com, Travis Wolfe / Shutterstock.com