Completely drunk and rowdy: Nicolas Cage: kicked out of a bar in Las Vegas? – Panorama

Nicolas Cage is said to have shown himself to be a rowdy bar guest in Las Vegas. Photo: Luis Javier Villalba / Shutterstock.com





Actor Nicolas Cage is said to have caused a stir in a Las Vegas bar. He allegedly showed himself to be “completely drunk and rowdy” and was escorted outside by the bar staff.

US actor Nicolas Cage (57) allegedly misbehaved in a bar in Las Vegas last week. A video that is available to the British newspaper “The Sun” is said to show Cage on September 13th, how he was drunk and discussed with the staff present and later expelled from the locality by them.









“We were in the bar when we noticed a guest who we at first thought was a homeless man who was completely drunk and loud,” an eyewitness told the Sun. “We were shocked to see that it was Nicolas Cage.” The man on the video, dressed in a black T-shirt and leopard print trousers, is said to have wandered around barefoot. After an alleged argument with the bar staff, he struggled into his slippers and involuntarily left the bar.

A year with ups and downs

Nicolas Cage has had turbulent months. The 57-year-old Hollywood star and Oscar winner (“Leaving Las Vegas”) tied the knot to the 26-year-old Riko Shibata in Las Vegas in February – it is already his fifth marriage. According to the US site “People”, the character mime confirmed his step in front of the altar in the city of lights in the US state of Nevada in a statement. “It’s true and we’re very happy,” said Cage. The two met in Japan about a year ago. In May, Cage had to cope with the death of his mother: the former dancer Joy Vogelsang died on May 26th at the age of 85.





