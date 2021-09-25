Cinema column Top Five – The Best of Tim Burton

From Hartwig Tegeler

Homage to the alien and science fiction B-movies of the fifties: Tim Burton’s “Mars Attacks” from 1996. (picture-alliance / dpa / dpa-Film Warner)

A love for weird characters, fantastic stories and the theme of childhood again and again – that is what distinguishes Tim Burton’s work. We congratulate the director on the 60th birthday with our selection of his five best films.

5th place – “Mars Attacks!” (1996)

Invasion of Mars, which humans initially have nothing to oppose. What wonder, with a president like Jack Nicholson, whose grimaces in 1996 anticipated the one who now resides in the Oval Office. “Mars Attacks!” pays homage to the alien and science fiction B-movies of the 1950s and to the trading cards from the chewing gum packs of Tim Burton’s childhood, where the dove of peace is grilled with the laser weapon of the ambassador of Mars.

In short: It is like building a sand castle carefully, with extreme precision, with lust and love, passion anyway, which of course includes destroying the monumental building with the large watering can at the end. And who will ultimately save the world from the apocalypse caused by the Mars aliens? Children and adolescents, qua definitely endowed with the spirit of unrestrained, childlike or adolescent anarchy. Great storytellers always have their childhood, their pictures, their traumas and moments of happiness in their luggage.

4th place – “Big Fish” (2003)

But what is stronger? The reality? Or the story about her? And how can you even tell the difference in the cinema? Tim Burton always asks that. The father keeps telling his son stories from childhood on, but the bigger the son gets, the greater his distrust becomes. With the son, the reality principle takes over the regime. But in the end, when the father dies, the fictional characters from his stories, the great man, the Siamese twins or the werewolf, come to the funeral. The fantasy is just not a lie about the world, but only the truth of another reality.

3rd place – “Edward Scissorhands” (1990)

And from this other reality beings can also come into the here. Edward, the artificial man who, because his creator died prematurely, has scissors where our hands are. Edward, the creature from the castle above the city, even finds people who encourage him not to be persuaded that he is disabled.









But the deep melancholy that was in Johnny Depp’s expression as a machine man with scissorhands from the beginning turns into a great tragedy when Edward flees back into the castle at the end. The other remains the alien that does not find its place in normality. But how do you deal with it? Go away, hide? Like Edward. Or celebrate your own other against all odds. Like Ed Wood.

2nd place – “Ed Wood” (1994)

Young aspiring filmmaker in Hollywood – 1950s – offers his talent to B-movie producers based on, well, on the fact that he likes to put on women’s clothes and in which he also sits on the director’s chair. For films like “Plan 9 from Space”, for which the term B-Movie is too high for various categories.

Johnny Depp as the talentless filmmaker Ed Wood in the film of the same name. (picture-alliance / dpa-film)

Tim Burton’s bow to the weird and those who live it with passion culminates in the encounter between Ed Wood and Orson Welles, where Ed asks if it is worth all the effort. And the great Orson Welles just says: “Yes, sometimes. Ed! If you have a vision, then you have to fight for it. Who wants to make other people’s dreams come true all their lives?”

1st place – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

These fantastic dreams don’t need a digital over-kill on the screen: “Frankenweenie” – black and white, stop-motion, puppets. Beautiful. In this bow to the horror film of the 1950s – we are back at the beginning, in Tim Burton’s childhood – a young filmmaker is at the center. And because Victor is called Frankenstein, he naturally brings his dog, who died in an accident, back to life and triggers dramatic events in the small town.

Maybe the sentence of Victor’s parents about their son is the creed that Tim Burton utters here about the filmmaker Tim Burton, like Victor Frankenstein the creator of beings and worlds. “I just don’t want him to be weird,” says Victor’s father. But the mother says calmly: “He only lives in his own world.” But for us, for us, Tim Burton luckily always offers the key for the door, into this one of his own.