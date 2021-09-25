Chris Hemsworth promises a new version of the MCU hero · KINO.de

Thor has gone through an amazing evolution in the MCU. But that’s not the end, because according to Chris Hemsworth we get to know him again from a new side.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) certainly offered some of the biggest surprises in recent history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In Thor 3 – Decision Day, the god of thunder was invented in a hilarious way thanks to the influence of director and writer Taika Waititi new, before he was marked by a post-traumatic stress disorder in “Avengers: Endgame”. In the end, he renounced the title of King of the Aesir and instead wanted to experience space adventures.

We can attend them thanks to “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” and for the film Chris Hemsworth has again announced changes for his character. In an interview with the Swiss Vitamins & Supply Company, he said:

“I’m really looking forward to trying something new because in the last three films we have certainly advanced it and created different versions of the character and now people are expecting some drastic changes. That is why we have worked a lot in this direction. “









What does Thor do with his new freedom?

Hemsworth understandably did not want to reveal details himself, but some innovations are already emerging. After all, Thor has finally left his responsibilities, with which he wrestled for four films, behind him, accordingly we could meet a much freer Thor on the one hand, who at the same time probably wonders what his task and purpose are now in the big universe.

In addition, of course, the question arises as to what physical form the thunder god will have at his next appearance. Personally, we hope that he is not yet fully trained Thor again, but that he may have started losing weight because he is mentally better now. Should he show up again with a six-pack, his Lebowski form from “Avengers: Endgame” would be like an entertaining joke, but this change would have the potential for more.

Otherwise, the new dynamic in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” will certainly bring a change. Eventually Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) becomes Mighty Thor in the film. How the first god of thunder deals with it is one of the big questions of the movie. Until it is answered, we will have to be patient: After all, “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” will not start in German cinemas until February 10, 2022. Unless the coronavirus intervenes again.

