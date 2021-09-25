Child star Helena Zengel shoots with Tom Hanks

Los Angeles. It is and remains a “system sprinkler”. At the age of 12, Helena Zengel is now breaking the norm in Hollywood, where she is now making a career as one of the youngest foreign actresses. Even before their American debut film “News of the World” starts at Christmas, the top artist agency CAA (its clients include Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep and Sarah Jessica Parker) has caught the “child prodigy” from Germany. Not least because the Berliner is highly praised by critics for her role alongside Tom Hanks. The industry magazine “Daily Variety” raves about the twelve-year-old: “Her portrayal is on the same level as that of Hanks. At times incredibly self-confident, then again untamed and vulnerable. Zengel is captivating. “

Helena Zengel is in front of the camera with Tom Hanks

There is also a bit of a “system sprinkler” in her as Johanna Leonberger, a “double orphan” haunted by childhood trauma. Her family, who immigrated from Germany, was killed on an Indian reservation when she was four years old. The Kiowa tribe raise the child. Then Johanna’s Indian “parents”, whom they call Cicada, fall victim to a massacre. Johanna is supposed – against her will – to go to relatives in Texas and defends herself with hands and feet against the escort of the benevolent ex-officer Captain Kidd (Tom Hanks).









Although Helena learned English for the filming in the USA, she would not have needed the language for her role. She speaks neither English nor German, just the Kiowa dialect. She can identify with Johanna: “I saw myself a little in her. I like to do things on my own and have confidence when I need it. “

Tom Hanks: “Helena Zengel is a natural talent”

She didn’t really need it for director Paul Greengrass. He had total confidence in the child star from Berlin: “Helena will do it. When I saw her in ‘Systemsprenger’, I knew that I had found Johanna. ”Her“ enormous emotional range ”and“ how she expresses herself through her eyes and body language ”fascinate the veteran director (“ Jason Bourne ”). A star without starry airs: “Helena is just a smart, cute, amazing girl. A pure pleasure to work with her. “

Tom Hanks agrees, “She’s a natural.” That naturally doesn’t impress even a superstar like Tom Hanks overly. Hanks grinning: “She wanted to spend more time with the horses than with me.”