Cardi B and Offset are expecting a second baby

Cardi B surprises with sweet news! She and her husband, rapper Offset, are expecting baby number two. The 28-year-old announced the good news on Instagram.

Shortly before that, the rapper made a brilliant appearance at this year’s BET Awards.

Cardi B pregnant for the second time

Cardi B and Offset have been the parents of the small culture for two years. Again and again the two share sweet snapshots of their daughter and show how much they spoil their little one. But now the two-year-old will soon have to share the attention. Because Cardi B is pregnant again!

The 28-year-old now shares a picture of herself and her baby bump on Instagram. Cardi B writes “number two” and also marks the father of her second baby, Offset. A big surprise for many fans. Because in the end the marriage between the two musicians was always on the brink. There has even been talk of divorce. But apparently the parents feel at home in their family happiness and have therefore apparently decided to bring new children into the world.









Spectacular appearance at BET Awards

The rapper literally burst the baby bomb before posting on Instagram. Because at this year’s BET Awards in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, she not only made a grandiose appearance together with Offset. She also proudly presented her round baby ball in a sparkling one-piece set with diamonds. The fans also celebrate the performance of the pregnant Cardi. Comments like “That gives me everything!” and “Wow, even when pregnant, Cardi can keep up with everyone else” reads.

Many are also pleased that the 28-year-old kept her pregnancy a secret for so long. “I’m glad she waited for this. She really didn’t need those hate comments“Writes another fan.

Cardi’s husband Offset is now going to be a father for the fifth time with Kultures sibling. Because his sons Jordan (11) and Kody (6) as well as daughter Kalea (6) come from previous relationships.



