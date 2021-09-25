Cardano share: why is Cardano trending on Twitter today?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was seen trending on Twitter on Wednesday night.

What happened

#Cardano became trending on Twitter after ADA was launched in Japan, cryptocurrency creator Charles Hoskinson announced on social media network on Wednesday.

Ada starts in Japan in ten minutes. I’ve been waiting for this day for a very long time. Congratulations and many thanks to the community there: A monk sips morning tea

it is quiet,

it is quiet,

the chrysanthemum blooms.

– Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 24, 2021

Other Twitter users quickly picked up the message.

#Cardano $ ADA Are you ready !? pic.twitter.com/iYuJqklLjR – CryptoBro (@ CryptoBro4U) August 24, 2021









Also on Wednesday, Hoskinson said the smart contracts from Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) now run on Cardano via a sidechain.

Ethereum Smart Contracts on Cardano! Nice to see someone step into this pond https://t.co/DH9D1v4ahh – Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 25, 2021

Why it matters



Cardano is listed on the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint.

Earlier this month, Sebastien Guillemot, chief technology officer at dcSpark, a crypto ecosystem developer, pointed out that Japan has strict rules for cryptocurrency exchanges and only a small number of tokens can be listed there.

At the time of publication, Cardano was one of the ten most discussed cryptocurrencies on Twitter, as data from Cointrendz.com shows. ADA has caused a stir since announcing that the project would add smart contract functionality on Sept. 12.

Course development

Cardano was trading 0.54% higher at $ 2.74 in the last 24 hours. In seven days, the coin is up 27.82%. Since the beginning of the year, ADA is up 1,464.05%.