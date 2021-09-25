Saturday, September 25, 2021
Cardano share: why is Cardano trending on Twitter today?

By Hasan Sheikh
Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was seen trending on Twitter on Wednesday night.

What happened

#Cardano became trending on Twitter after ADA was launched in Japan, cryptocurrency creator Charles Hoskinson announced on social media network on Wednesday.

Other Twitter users quickly picked up the message.

Also on Wednesday, Hoskinson said the smart contracts from Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) now run on Cardano via a sidechain.

Why it matters

Cardano is listed on the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint.

Earlier this month, Sebastien Guillemot, chief technology officer at dcSpark, a crypto ecosystem developer, pointed out that Japan has strict rules for cryptocurrency exchanges and only a small number of tokens can be listed there.

At the time of publication, Cardano was one of the ten most discussed cryptocurrencies on Twitter, as data from Cointrendz.com shows. ADA has caused a stir since announcing that the project would add smart contract functionality on Sept. 12.

Course development

Cardano was trading 0.54% higher at $ 2.74 in the last 24 hours. In seven days, the coin is up 27.82%. Since the beginning of the year, ADA is up 1,464.05%.

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
