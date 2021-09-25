Cardano Raises 10% – The Rally Gathers Pace By Investing.com



Cardano rises by 10% – the rally is picking up speed



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.3572 on Saturday at 12:08 pm (10:08 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, up 10.09%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage gain since September 22nd.

The latest upward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 74.8939B or 3.93% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 94.8001B billion.

For the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.2395 on the downside and $ 2.3799 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has declined 2.56%. Cardano’s average trading volume in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 6.5499B or 5.18% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 days of trading, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 1.9132 on the lower and $ 2.3959 on the upper side.

From the current price, Cardano is 23.94% away from the record high, which was marked on September 2nd at $ 3.10 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 42,834.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.15%.

was $ 2.958.53 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.39%.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 804.0325B or 42.16% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 345.9447B or 18.14% of the total market capitalization.