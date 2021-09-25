Cancer is back: Hugh Jackman cannot calm down

In his star role as “Wolverine” in the “X-Men” series, he is almost invulnerable. But in real life, Hugh Jackman has struggled with cancer for years. Now he is being treated again for cancer.

Hugh Jackman just can’t get rid of skin cancer. The 48-year-old had to undergo an operation for the sixth time in just three years to have a basal cell carcinoma removed from his nose.

As with previous interventions, he let his fans take part in the events: “Another basal cell carcinoma,” wrote the actor on Facebook and posted a photo of himself with a thick plaster on his nose. “Thanks to frequent check-ups and great doctors, everything is fine,” he gave the all-clear at the same time. He said he was more handsome with the plaster than without. “I swear!” Jackman tagged the message with the hashtag “WearSunScreen” (uses sunscreen!).









“Take care of it immediately”

At the end of 2013, the Australian made public for the first time that he had to be treated for skin cancer. His spokesman told “E! News” at the time: “He’s fine now.” Jackman later also publicly thanked his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, who had pointed out the stain on his nose and sent him to the doctor. At that time he sent a warning to his fans: “You have to take care of it immediately because it is growing.”

Unfortunately, in his youth, no one admonished him to protect himself from excessive exposure to the sun, says Jackman, referring to the recurring skin cancer. In mid-2015 he reacted in his own way – and launched his own line of sun creams.

Lots of illnesses in Australia

Basal cell carcinoma, or basal cell carcinoma, is a tumor that, unlike melanoma, does not usually metastasize. This and a similar type of tumor are therefore also called semi-malignant or white skin cancer. In Germany, according to the German Cancer Aid, a good 200 per 100,000 inhabitants get it every year. In Australia it is almost ten times more.

Jackman became known not least for his role as “Wolverine” in the comic film series “X-Men”. His new film “Logan – The Wolverine” premieres at the Berlinale, but does not start in the competition there. The film will be released in German cinemas on March 2nd.