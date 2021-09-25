Camila Cabello: That’s what she says about the alleged engagement

Will Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes get married? Recently there were rumors that he had asked for his girlfriend’s hand.

After fans discovered a ring on her finger, the rumor mill boiled up that Shawn Mendes, 23, may have asked for the hand of Camila Cabello (24). The two have been a couple since summer 2019. So is it high time to get engaged?

A few days ago the singer published a clip on TikTok in which a suspicious clunk can be seen on her left hand. In the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the 24-year-old explained in an interview with the US presenter whether the rumors are true.









“Did Shawn Mendes ask you if you would like to marry him?”



When Fallon brought up the ring, she cut him off with a “no folks” before he could even ask his question. Then he asked: “Did Shawn Mendes ask you if you would like to marry him?” Her unequivocal answer: “He didn’t – and I’m not engaged.”

Cabello swear she doesn’t even know which hand you wear an engagement ring on. Her parents are married and have both lost their wedding rings. Her mother was also unable to enlighten the singer because she did not know either. “It’s the left hand,” said Fallon, who wasn’t quite sure either.

At the beginning of July, Cabello and Mendes celebrated the two-year anniversary of their relationship. The singer posted a picture on Instagram in which the two kiss. “Happy two years, my baby,” he wrote. Cabello also published several pictures and declared, among other things: “To more joy, more friendship and more love.”

CodeList