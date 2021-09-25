Cameron Diaz gives an insight into everyday life as a mother

For Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, daughter Raddix is ​​their star

Cameron Diaz (49) usually guards her private life like a treasure. Your most precious piece? Clearly, daughter Raddix (1), who was born in December 2019. In an interview with her colleague Kevin Hart, the 49-year-old gave a little insight into her family life and revealed how the little whirlwind keeps her and her husband Benji Madden (42) busy from morning to night. On the talk show “Hart to Heart”, the actress also spoke openly about her withdrawal from Hollywood.

Division of tasks between Cameron and Benji

“Everything starts and goes and stops and goes on. Just because of you and because of your needs,” said Cameron. She and her husband acted as a well-coordinated team. While Mama Cameron is responsible for waking up and preparing all meals for Raddix, Daddy brings the little one to bed in the evening. And there is also the nanny who supports them both.

In the video: Cameron Diaz on tour with daughter Raddix







The 48-year-old does not want to miss this help and pays her greatest respect to all single parents. “My heart beats for them. They are true superheroes,” says the new mom, whose main focus for many years was 100 percent acting. In the end, however, she took up too much of her life. “I wanted to make my life manageable again,” said Diaz, who was named the highest paid actress in 2013 by Forbes Magazine.

“I feel complete.”

Thanks to the withdrawal, she was only able to do the things she had never had time for before, such as meeting her husband Benji and starting a family. No trace of regret. “I feel complete.” (blah)