Caitlyn Jenner on Celebrity Big Brother?

08/03/2021 9:59 am

Caitlyn Jenner may be back on reality TV soon. Reality star Kim Kardashian’s 71-year-old stepmother could be back on TV soon!

And that in the Australian celebrity version of “Big Brother”! According to the Daily Mail, she was caught leaving a five-star hotel in Sydney in the early hours of the morning.

This is what an alleged eyewitness says

According to an insider, she was shipped to a new candidate hotel: “You checked her out very early to avoid the photographers and other guests.” According to this, she left at 5:30 am and her driver had above all the safety precautions impaired:









“He had to keep his head out of the window when reversing because the panes were covered with foil,” the source continues. Only a few months ago it was discussed whether Jenner could play in the new edition of “Sex and The City”.

Is Caitlyn Jenner in the Sex and The City reboot?

As reported by the Sunday Mirror newspaper, reality star Caitlyn Jenner was at the top of the producers’ casting wish list. The 71-year-old would fit the series like a fist.

“Caitlyn has been a staple in the media for 50 years. It is really perfect for a gig. They want new faces for the series, but they want people that viewers actually know and like, ”revealed an insider. (Bang)