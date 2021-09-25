Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeNewsCaitlyn Jenner on Celebrity Big Brother?
News

Caitlyn Jenner on Celebrity Big Brother?

By Arjun Sethi
0
46




Caitlyn Jenner on Celebrity Big Brother?

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

08/03/2021 9:59 am

Caitlyn Jenner may be back on reality TV soon. Reality star Kim Kardashian’s 71-year-old stepmother could be back on TV soon!

And that in the Australian celebrity version of “Big Brother”! According to the Daily Mail, she was caught leaving a five-star hotel in Sydney in the early hours of the morning.


Previous articleAdam Sandler Film: Actors leave the set of western comedy The Ridiculous Six in protest
Next articleSuccessor to Will Smith and others found for reboot series – fernsehserien.de
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv