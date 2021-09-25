Bundestag election: These are the man and women at the side of Baerbock, Laschet and Scholz

Before the general election, Laschet and Scholz’s partners and Baerbock’s partner will also be in the limelight. Who are Britta Ernst, Daniel Holefleisch and Susanne Laschet?

There are only a few days left to Bundestag election and the candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock and the candidates for chancellor Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet have to keep strong nerves. They are supported by their spouses, who now also receive more public attention with the election. Who are actually the partners on the side of Baerbock, Scholz and Laschet?

The political couple Olaf Scholz and Britta Ernst

Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst are one of the most famous married couples in the German political landscape. Both are for that SPD active, she as Brandenburg’s state minister for education, youth and sport, he as vice chancellor, federal finance minister and SPD candidate for chancellor.

Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst are both at home in politics. Photo: Axel Heimken, dpa, (archive image)

The couple have a lot in common: Olaf Scholz was born in Osnabrück and Britta Ernst in Hamburg, but both spent their childhood and youth in the Hanseatic city. And like Olaf Scholz, Britta Ernst took her first political steps there. Scholz and the 60-year-old got to know each other in the eighties at the Jusos in Hamburg. Married is the “most powerful couple in the north” like that Hamburger Abendblatt both of them once called the mayor of Hamburg and Minister of Kiel, since 1998. The childless couple has lived together in Potsdam since 2017.

Olaf Scholz about his wife: “Offices come and go, love stays”

Britta Ernst, who has been an active member of the SPD since 1978, has already had a long political career. She was initially active as the parliamentary managing director of the Hamburg SPD parliamentary group and parliamentary group manager of the SPD parliamentary group, in 2014 she became a member of Schleswig-Holstein appointed Minister for Schools and Vocational Education. Since 2017 she has been campaigning for the topics of education, youth and sport as state minister of Brandenburg. She has also been a deputy member of the Federal Council since 2019, and since this year she has chaired the Conference of Ministers of Education.

When Scholz talked about his wife in the past, he found loving words: “It was probably personal affection, a spark that jumped over. That’s what makes love. Britta is the love of my life, unchanged for so long. Offices are coming and go, love remains, “said the SPD candidate for chancellor this year in an interview with the Colorful.

The modern couple Annalena Baerbock and Daniel Holefleisch

The husband of the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock is Daniel Holefleisch. The couple, who have been married since 2007, live with their two primary school-age daughters (born in 2011 and 2015) in Potsdam, where Baerbock is also a direct candidate for the Bundestag occurs. Before Baerbock decided on her way to possible Federal Chancellor, the 48-year-old is said to have had a right of veto, according to his wife.

While Annalena Baerbock is running for the Greens as candidate for chancellor, her husband Daniel Holefleisch takes on responsibility and work at home.





Photo: Eventpress Golejewski, dpa (archive image)

Since August, the family man has been taking time out from his job as a lobbyist for the German Post DHL Group taken and takes care of the children. Baerbock told in an interview the Picture on sunday: “My husband takes full responsibility and work at home. He has already reduced his hours at work in recent years because I often leave the house early in the morning and come home at night.” It is her husband who mainly takes care of daycare, school, homework and lunch.

When Baerbock becomes Chancellor, Daniel Holefleisch will take care of the children

Daniel Holefleisch was born in Trier in 1973 and studied law and political science in Göttingen and Berlin. He met Annalena Baerbock during an internship in Brandenburg know. The man of the Green Chancellor candidate himself has a “green” past. He was a member of the party as a student and was involved as an election worker. Between 2004 and 2017, Holefleisch even worked in party communications for the Greens before he switched to the Deutsche Post DHL Group in Berlin as a lobbyist. His job as “Senior Expert Corporate Affairs” would Swap holefleisch for the househusband if his wife wins on Sunday. Baerbock says: “If I accept a government position, it is very clear that my husband will not continue his work there.”

The childhood couple Armin and Susanne Laschet

At the side of Union Chancellor candidate and NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet is his wife Susanne, with whom he has been married for 36 years. The 59-year-old lives with her husband in Aachen-Burtscheid, where they were both born and grew up in the immediate vicinity. Today’s married couple met at the age of seven, even if their first meeting was rather amusing: “He beat me up,” said Susanne Laschet in the last year WDR– TV show “Kölner Treff”. “We had a row with a girl that he thought was great, so he beat me up. I remember exactly, then I went to my mom and said: I met the most disgusting boy in my life,” recalled Susanne Laschet, visibly amused .

The couple Armin and Susanne Laschet share an amusing story of how they met Photo: Henning Kaiser, dpa (archive image)

But when little Susanne and little Armin later got to know each other better in the church choir, it became love at some point. She found his eyes beautiful, he was also very nice and “we haven’t found anything better”, like the “mother of the state” of North Rhine-Westphalia, who doesn’t like to hear this term, in the “Kölner Treff”” told humorously.

Armin and Susanne Laschet have three children together

The bookseller For the most part holds back in public, but takes on some representative tasks, such as the patroness of the mother’s convalescence organization. Together with Armin Laschet, she has three children, all of whom are now adults. While Julius and Eva Laschet largely stay out of the public eye, Johannes Laschet attracts more attention. In sleek suits, “Joe” Laschet presents himself as an influencer and fashion blogger for men’s fashion on social media, where he is often revered as a “German Ryan Gosling”.

If the Union chancellor candidate wins on Sunday, they would continue to live in their homeland while Armin Laschet works in Berlin. Then Susanne Laschet might have some peace in her own four walls again. During the first lockdown last year, she admitted on the program “Kölner Treff”: “He is at home a lot, then two cell phones stick to his ear, the laptop is open, there is some video conference. I admit, I sometimes don’t know where to let myself go. “