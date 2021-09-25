Brad Pitt: He wins divorce battle against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been fighting over their children in court for almost five years. Now a decision should have been made.

Brad Pitt, 57, and Angelina Jolie, 45, will in future share custody of five of their six children equally, US media unanimously report. This is said to have been determined by a court in a preliminary ruling. It is not known whether the decision is legally binding.

Brad Pitt finally there?



According to “People”, the matter is about custody of the still minors Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne and Knox, 12. Maddox, 19, the oldest child, is no longer part of the agreement. A source told the US magazine “People” that the actor’s ardent wish had now come true: “Brad was given significantly more time with the kids. Before that, he had only a very limited time.”

Brad Pitt This loss pains him especially now











Angelina Jolie wanted sole custody



In turn, a source tells Page Six about the new agreement that “Angie did everything possible to make it happen[e zu] prevent “. She wants to look after her daughters and sons alone and accused Pitt of domestic violence in court, among other things. Jolie even wanted her children to testify against her father in court, write US media. The adult Maddox is the wish complied with his mother and made negative statements about the “Fight Club” star in March 2021.

The judge is said to have ruled against Jolie



But the court apparently disagrees with the Hollywood actress. The source told Page Six, “This process took several months, and there were tons of witnesses, experts, therapists and other people talking to and around the children. The decision was made on that basis. “

Angelina + Brad Stations of their love



15 images

Is the actress appealing?



It remains to be seen whether the new court decision will stick. Angelina Jolie wants to continue her legal battle and could appeal, claims “Page Six”. Most recently, she had accused Judge John Ouderkirk of bias. So far, none of the parties has publicly commented on the matter. The former Hollywood dream couple had been in a relationship since 2005 and also married since 2014. The separation became known in September 2016.

Sources used: people.com, pagesix.com

jre

CodeList