Billie Eilish presents a new look – hardly recognizable

The singer made her debut at the legendary Met Gala and attracted everyone’s attention on the red carpet. Because instead of wearing the usual casual oversized outfit, Billie Eilish came as a glamorous Hollywood diva.

Photo series with 22 pictures

Her extraordinary voice made Billie Eilish a star as a teenager. But her style also made the singer famous. Because, unlike many of her colleagues, she did not rely on tight and figure-hugging stage outfits, but preferred to wrap herself in loose, casual clothes. As a reason, she always emphasized that the focus should not be on her body, but on her music.

Now the 19-year-old surprised with a total transformation: At the Met Gala in New York, Billie drew everyone’s attention with her appearance. And that between mega stars like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna or Kim Kardashian, who also walked the red carpet in extravagant outfits. You can see the most beautiful looks from the Met Gala in the photo show.









Billie Eilish in a glamorous Hollywood look

The singer presented herself in a dream robe by Oscar de la Renta. The peach-colored, off-the-shoulder corset dress created a truly glamorous Hollywood look with its sweeping train and tulle details. For her outfit, she combined shiny silver earrings, bracelets and rings from Cartier. For make-up, the singer relied on dark eyeliner, washed eyelashes and a lipstick in a raspberry shade. She had increased the volume of her blonde bob with light waves.

“I’ve always wanted to do that,” Eilish told People magazine about her special diva appearance. “I was just scared and so far I didn’t feel good about myself. It was about time and I have the feeling that I’ve grown so much in the past few years.”

The singer also stated that the festively dressed “Holiday Barbie” dolls were an inspiration for her outfit. The musician, who acted as co-chair of the event, thanked the fashion label on Instagram for “that you designed this beautiful dress and brought my ideas and visions to life. It was an honor to wear this dress in that.” Know that Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free in the future! “

The motto of the event this year was: “American Independence”. The gala will not only generate a large part of the financial resources of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) in New York. It also serves as the opening of a two-part exhibition on American fashion this time.