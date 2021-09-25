Billie Eilish: “People Are Afraid of Big Breasts”

Berlin – At the beginning of her career, Billie Eilish, 19, was seen mostly in sweatpants and a baggy sweater. There was a reason for this: The US singer wanted to evade the judgment of her body by others. She dyed her hair brightly and wore super long fake fingernails. “I want the world to never know everything about me. That’s why I wear baggy, baggy clothes. Nobody can form an opinion because they have not seen what lies beneath. Nobody can say, ‘She has a flat bottom, she has a fat ass!’ Nobody can have such opinions because they don’t know, “she said in 2019.

With her unusual and self-determined fashion decisions far removed from common beauty ideals, Eilish became a style icon of her generation. It was also an attempt to evade sexist tabloid journalism: paparazzi had tried again and again to photograph her as lightly dressed as possible while she was still underage. In 2020 Eilish was photographed in a top and was then a victim of bodyshaming on the net. Quite a few users made fun of their figure and large bust.

Madonna: “If Eilish were a man, nobody would write about it”

That year, Eilish surprisingly announced a change in style. She switched the hair color to platinum blonde and showed herself more figure-hugging in the manner of a pin-up icon. Most recently, you saw pictures on her Instagram channel, to which 92 million people subscribed, that had nothing to do with previous oversize streetwear. Instead, flowing evening dresses, deep necklines.

Billie Eilish at the Met Gala in New York in mid-September.

In an interview with Elle magazine, the musician said that she had received malicious reactions for her change of style. Under a recording in which she wears a corset top with a lace bra, trolls would have commented “insincere” and “creepy”. One person wrote, “The industry has really changed you.”

Eilish said she lost 100,000 followers “because of the breasts alone. People are afraid of big breasts. ”The singer understands why some fans wanted to freeze her in a Peter Pan-like state – locked in the same state in which they first saw her. “People hold onto these memories and have an attachment. But that’s very dehumanizing. “

Their struggles can also be understood as a criticism of the prevailing conditions in the music industry and in society as a whole. Eilish gets support from pop star Madonna, who protects her young colleague for her decision about a new look and says: “If she were a man, nobody would write about it.” The problem is, “that we are still in a very sexist world live in which women are divided into categories. You’re either in the virgin or the whore category, ”said the 63-year-old singer.

Eilish, who has had an impressive music career at a very young age and was recently named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time Magazine, said that even if not all fans agree with her change of style, she is still the same person.

“It’s 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top”

The choice of outfits is often purely practical. In the sweltering summer heat in LA, a tank top is recommended: “It wasn’t even a provocative shirt. But I know people are going to say, ‘Holy shit, she’s getting dressed sexy and trying to make a statement.’ And I say, ‘No, I don’t want to. It’s 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top. ‘”

The singer feels burned out on social media. “I’m jealous of people who don’t have it. I really wish there was a way to avoid this. ”Otherwise she couldn’t keep in touch with the fans because there were no live tours.