Ben Affleck pushes a fan for Jennifer Lopez!

Saturday, September 25, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
This is how far Ben Affleck goes to save Jennifer Lopez from intrusive fans

© IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

09/13/2021 5:20 pm

What is nicer than when your loved one stands up for you? Jennifer Lopez was able to experience this happiness. Her friend Ben Afflek started pushing a pushy fan who was then caught by security. The matter went off lightly, but J.Lo will have won her rescuer on a white steed a little better.

There are certainly some things at the airport that you want to protect your loved ones from: In the life of a star, it is above all pushy fans and paparazzi who make life difficult. Ben Affleck’s (49) heroic act of protecting Jennifer Lopez (52) from an overly gripping fan is also an expression of how tired the Hollywood elite must be of being constantly harassed in public.

No wonder that the singer now values ​​her lover a little more. But how did this escalation come about?

Source: twitter.com



Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
