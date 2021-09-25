Ben Affleck pushes a fan for Jennifer Lopez!

This is how far Ben Affleck goes to save Jennifer Lopez from intrusive fans

09/13/2021 5:20 pm

What is nicer than when your loved one stands up for you? Jennifer Lopez was able to experience this happiness. Her friend Ben Afflek started pushing a pushy fan who was then caught by security. The matter went off lightly, but J.Lo will have won her rescuer on a white steed a little better.

There are certainly some things at the airport that you want to protect your loved ones from: In the life of a star, it is above all pushy fans and paparazzi who make life difficult. Ben Affleck’s (49) heroic act of protecting Jennifer Lopez (52) from an overly gripping fan is also an expression of how tired the Hollywood elite must be of being constantly harassed in public.

No wonder that the singer now values ​​her lover a little more. But how did this escalation come about?

Ben Affleck takes action

Both actors arrived at the Marco Polo International Airport in Venice for the renowned film festival, where they were already awaited by paparazzi and fans. The actress stood in the way of an unmasked man who was trying to take selfies with the “Hustlers” actress. Involuntarily she took a step back in the middle of the chaos while her boyfriend pushed the man out of the way before her bodyguard approached.

The security guard grabbed the fan by the wrists and pushed him further away from the couple. The two actors continued their way through the airport, holding hands, avoiding eye contact with other onlookers.









The love comeback of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

What many do not (anymore) know – Jennifer had already found her knight in shining armor in the early 2000s. Baptized “Bennifer” by the press, they were even engaged, but have decided to separate ways. It wasn’t until the spring of 2021 that rumors of their love comeback surfaced, and a few days ago they were first spotted together on the Venice red carpet. That is also the reason why the two of them stayed at Marco Polo International Airport in the first place. The couple definitely seem very happy when they stand up for each other like that.

Moving to Texas?

It has also recently been rumored that the couple might move to Texas anytime soon. This is where Ben is shooting his new thriller “Hypnotic”, the release date of which has not yet been set. Since the couple does not want to be separated for so long, a move is a good idea. However, Jennifer is not completely free: The “On the Floor” singer who has twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony will not be in Texas for the entire duration of Ben’s filming. She has her own job responsibilities that require her in California. (Bang / KT)