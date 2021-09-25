Ben Affleck: In love like a teenager

Ben Affleck loves to be in love with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas. So to others, they seem like a couple of teenagers.

Actor Ben Affleck (48, “Argo”) seems to be a teenager at the side of his girlfriend Ana de Armas (32 “Knives out”). The two have officially been a couple for a few months. They met while filming the thriller “Deep Water”. Now the couple celebrated Affleck’s birthday together and de Armas posted a photo on Instagram in which both are beaming with joy. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis (61) commented: “You two look like 14”!









For her birthday, the native Cuban surprised her boyfriend with a custom-made BMW motorcycle and lime green helmets in a partner look, as reported by the US magazine “People”. The magazine also published a picture showing the two on a test drive. To see: While Affleck is driving, his girlfriend stretches her arms up and forms her fingers into peace signs.

His younger acting colleague should do Ben Affleck good, an anonymous source in the magazine had revealed some time ago. In addition to the relationship, a special priority for the Hollywood star is, above all, his children Samuel (born 2012), Seraphina (born 2009) and Violet (born 2005), from Affleck’s previous marriage to Jennifer Garner (48 ) come.

