Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeNewsBen Affleck: In love like a teenager
News

Ben Affleck: In love like a teenager

By Sonia Gupta
0
53




Ben Affleck
In love like a teenager

Ben Affleck loves to be in love with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas. So to others, they seem like a couple of teenagers.

Actor Ben Affleck (48, “Argo”) seems to be a teenager at the side of his girlfriend Ana de Armas (32 “Knives out”). The two have officially been a couple for a few months. They met while filming the thriller “Deep Water”. Now the couple celebrated Affleck’s birthday together and de Armas posted a photo on Instagram in which both are beaming with joy. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis (61) commented: “You two look like 14”!




For her birthday, the native Cuban surprised her boyfriend with a custom-made BMW motorcycle and lime green helmets in a partner look, as reported by the US magazine “People”. The magazine also published a picture showing the two on a test drive. To see: While Affleck is driving, his girlfriend stretches her arms up and forms her fingers into peace signs.

His younger acting colleague should do Ben Affleck good, an anonymous source in the magazine had revealed some time ago. In addition to the relationship, a special priority for the Hollywood star is, above all, his children Samuel (born 2012), Seraphina (born 2009) and Violet (born 2005), from Affleck’s previous marriage to Jennifer Garner (48 ) come.

CodeList

#Subjects



Previous articleTV program – The current horror prospect from September 25th to October 1st, 2021
Next articleAnna Faris and Chris Pratt: New Divorce Details
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv