Back then, Will Smith was the King of Hollywood

Will Smith was once the king of Hollywood. As early as the 1990s, he played in hugely successful films such as Independence Day. But the new millennium heralded an impressive era of dominance.

At Netflix you can currently watch a film that illustrates this record-breaking traction of Will Smith in the best possible way: The pursuit of happiness. It’s time to take a trip back in time when Will Smith the peak of his career and scaled Hollywood’s.

The Pursuit of Happiness: How Will Smith Ascended the Box Office Throne

From the very beginning of his career, Will Smith set himself a goal: He wanted to be the greatest movie star in the world. To do this, he and his agent James Lassiter analyzed the 10 most successful films in history and found one thing in common: great effects (via THR ). Independence Day and Men in Black confirmed the strategy for Smith. But she also produced the critically-slated Wild Wild West.

This low quality changed the star’s approach. From now on Will Smith was no longer about “winning”but rather the content of his films. So he declared the serious break in 2016 Vanity Fair .

Nevertheless, he did not forget how to win, on the contrary. An impressive series of records followed.

© Sony The pursuit of happiness

These are Will Smith’s box office records from the time:

Will Smith is the only actor with 8 films in a row $ 100 million grossed at the US box office.

grossed at the US box office. The star started it 8 times in a row in 1st place the North American cinema charts.

These are the eight films with which Smith set the two records:

Men in Black 2 (2002) – USA: 190.4 million Total: 441.8 million

– USA: 190.4 million Total: 441.8 million Bad Boys II (2003) – USA: 138.5 million Total: 273.3 million

– USA: 138.5 million Total: 273.3 million I, Robot (2004) – USA: 144.8 million Total: 348.6 million

– USA: 144.8 million Total: 348.6 million Big Sharks – Small Fish (2004) – USA: 161.4 million Total: 371.7 million

– USA: 161.4 million Total: 371.7 million Hitch (2005) – USA: 177.8 million Total: 366.8 million

– USA: 177.8 million Total: 366.8 million The pursuit of happiness (2006) – USA: 162.6 million Total: 307.3 million

– USA: 162.6 million Total: 307.3 million I am Legend (2007) – USA: 256.4 million Total: 585.5 million

– USA: 256.4 million Total: 585.5 million Hancock (2008) – USA: 227.9 million Total: 524.2 million

The King of Hollywood: What Makes Will Smith’s Record So Special

Between 2002 and 2008, Will was Smith “Hollywood’s Greatest Post 9/11 Star” (Forbes), the “Savior of Industry” (Rotten Tomatoes) and the “only really reliable movie star” (The Movie Blog). These headings don’t paint the whole picture. Tom Hanks and Tom Cruise can also look back on long series of 100 million films in these years.

© Sony The pursuit of happiness

Will Smith’s record is particularly impressive because of its versatility. The audience followed the star everywhere: in sequels, in science fiction and post-apocalypse, in uplifting dramas, romantic comedies and family entertainment.

Smith, together with Studio Sony, has an extremely loyal audience. He started the series with a franchise (Men in Black 2) and concluded it with an original superhero film with no comic strip connection (Hancock). and both films grossed a comparably large amount. Self The pursuit of happiness, a classic Hollywood drama with Oscar ambitions, comes to $ 300 million worldwide.

The record series ends: Hollywood is changing

The record series ended in 2008 with Seven Lives. The drama was to repeat the success of The Pursuit of Happiness all over again. Instead, it was panned by critics and shunned by viewers. Films like After Earth (2012) confirmed the downward trend.

Iron Man and The Dark Knight started in the same year as Seven Lives, which is not without a certain irony of film history. The superhero boom and the all-round one Hollywood Cinema Franchising are not to blame for Will Smith’s subsequent career slump. Every record series in the cinema breaks at some point. Especially when it depends on people. They age and change their minds.

© Sony Hancock

Unlike many Hollywood stars, Smith has done well before him. 23 years after Independence Day, he starred in a billion-dollar blockbuster. The audience follows him to the cinema for Aladdin and Bad Boys 3, but not for Gemini Man. The traction has decreased, the popularity remains.

Looking back, you should look at Will Smiths Career low point around After Earth, Focus and Shocking Truth (both 2015) turn out to be milder. These films follow exactly the same strategy as the Sieges series from the 2000s. Only three components have changed in the meantime: Will Smith, Hollywood and we, the audience, too.

