At 60, we also want to look like Chris Hemsworth’s mom

Saturday, September 25, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
The whole family gathered for the birthday party of Leonie Hemsworth, mother of the actor brothers Liam & Chris Hemsworth. And actually, we don’t really care if stars celebrate their parents’ birthday by posting pictures of them on social media. BUT: There are so many details about this party that make us really jealous!

First, where the party took place is summer. We suspect that it is a place in Australia, especially since the Hemsworths come from there. The fact that they are having a nice summer time while the sun goes down at four in the afternoon is just cheeky one way or another. Second, the whole family seems to be involved in this celebration, which is what we are doing because of the COVID rules unthinkable
is. Third, Leonie Hemsworth turned 60. But in the pictures we see a blonde, good-humored woman who looks more like her early 40s.

Of course, this was not only noticed by us, but by the actor’s entire fan base. In the comments under the birthday posting you can only read congratulations such as requests to speak “Wow, she looks so much younger.”
or “Are you kidding? She’s 60! No, that just can’t be. She looks like your sister.”




chris hemsworth

It is clear that there are very good genes in the Hemsworth family. Model Elsa Pataky – Chris Hemsworth’s wife – revealed the secret of her mother-in-law in an interview in May: She had been practicing intermittent fasting for a long time. She started with one day of fasting a week and increased that frequency over time. If we’re being honest, we’d rather have read something like: Leonie Hemsworth eats burgers three times a week!
or Chris Hemsworth’s mom only exercises once a week
– but well, life is no picnic.



Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
