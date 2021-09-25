She is the sunshine among the Hollywood stars: Cameron Diaz. The 46-year-old just always seems to shine. No wonder, because things couldn’t be better for the actress at the moment, both professionally and privately. She has been successfully in front of the camera since 1994. And she has finally found happiness in love with rocker Benji Madden. In 2015 the two tied the knot in Los Angeles. And that after only seven months of relationship. It didn’t matter to the actress. “Timing is everything,” said Cameron. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, once you’ve found the right guy who wants the same thing as you, hold on to him. If you are in a relationship and you envision something other than your partner, this may not work. You can’t get him to swim on the same wavelength as you. If it fits, you can feel it! As simple as that.”

Cameron Diaz is finally at peace with himself









But Cameron had to learn to listen to her feelings herself. Today at 45 she has reached a point where she is completely at peace with herself. “I’ve learned to love myself – and every one of my flaws. Everyone should do that. We are constantly changing. We go through different phases in our life, becoming wiser and more experienced every year. Actually, it’s crazy to expect to start a family with someone you loved for two or three years and spend the rest of your life with them. And best of all, you should always be as in love as in the beginning … (laughs). I think we shouldn’t be so hard on ourselves and not have such high demands and expectations of ourselves. “

Don’t just focus on the outside

Because of this, the Hollywood star has stopped putting pressure on himself – including when it comes to looks. “I hate this competition among women. I don’t think very competitive myself. I want everyone to be successful, especially other women. I am not jealous of someone else’s looks, talent or opportunities. The most important thing is not to focus on the outside: the wrinkles and sagging breasts. We need to understand what goes on in our body as we get older. And what we can do to help us live longer and healthier lives. “

Staying true to yourself is important

And for the Hollywood star, that means one thing above all: to be happy! “I think we’re so busy with everyday life and worry too much about what other people think of us. Or what we think we have to do to make other people happy. These are not the things that make us really happy deep down in our hearts. I want to be true to myself and be believable. ” Her very personal recipe for it: “Gratitude! That’s the motto I live by. Gratitude is the only thing you need to have a happy life. I am so grateful for everything I have every day. I don’t take anything for granted. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you … (laughs). “