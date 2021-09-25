Ariana Grande is engaged: with this selfie, she shows her diamond and pearl ring

And now some good news. Ariana Grande has confirmed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Instagram. “Forever and then even longer,” was the title of the musician for the mini photo series of herself and the real estate agent with whom the “34 + 35” singer has been together for several years. The couple made the relationship official in the video of Grande’s current musical collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U,” with Hailey Bieber being among the first to post their congratulations on Instagram. On his birthday in August, Grande posted a loving homage to her current fiancé and called him “my fave part of all the days”.

Ariana Grande: This is the musician’s engagement ring

In addition to analog Polaroid snapshots of the couple huddled together, Grande also shared close-ups of her ring, which consists of an oval, slanted diamond in an elegant platinum band. What else makes the ring special? The delicate pearl that clings to the diamond. The shimmering natural stones have become more and more popular for engagement rings in recent years – other celebrities like Emma Stone even chose a pearl instead of a stone.









Ariana Grande: 2020 was a great success for the singer

The engagement announcement is only the latest in a series of coups for Grande, who is currently nominated for a Grammy for her hit with Lady Gaga, “Rain On Me”. Meanwhile, the singer’s 2020 album, Positions – which is believed to be inspired by her relationship with Gomez – topped the charts after a surprise release on October 30th. And for those who still crave more Ari? The 27-year-old is releasing her first major Netflix documentary “Excuse Me, I Love You” on December 21st, which gives fans a look behind the scenes of her epic “Sweetener” tour.

