Ariana Grande confirms her new love in a music video

Los Angeles. US singer Ariana Grande (26) and Canada’s pop star Justin Bieber (26) released their long-awaited music video for their duet “Stuck With U” on Thursday evening (local time) – but the big surprise for fans comes at the very end. Because Grande presses and kisses a man who wears a hood and only shows his face at the last moment. Various media recognized it as a luxury real estate agent, with whom Ariana has been said to have had a relationship for weeks. And they saw it as a confirmation of the love affair.









Grande himself and Bieber had drawn attention to it hours before the clip was released on Instagram. The music video shows, among other things, people who work in medical professions, but also some Hollywood stars. In one shot, Grande cuddles with a dog, in others she can be seen at Bieber’s side, among other things.

Income for helpers in the Corona crisis

The income from the song should go to aid programs for children of nurses, firefighters and other helpers in the Corona crisis, as the musicians announced days ago.

Bieber, who is married to model Hailey Baldwin, last appeared on stage with Grande in 2019: In April of last year, the two stars performed together at the Coachella Festival in California.