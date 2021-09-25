Anna Faris and Chris Pratt: New Divorce Details

Almost a year and a half after their separation, Hollywood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are officially divorced. Now new details have become known

Less than a year and a half after their separation, Anna Faris, 41, and Chris Pratt, 39, are officially divorced. The former Hollywood dream couple has negotiated essential points among themselves.

No war of divorce between Anna Faris and Chris Pratt



Judicial documents available to “people.com” indicate that Faris and Pratt are on a trial joint custody of their son Jack agreed. Who spends how much time with the six-year-old and when, is handled flexibly and depends on the dates of the two actors. In addition, the “Scary Movie” actress and the “Guardians Of The Galaxy” star decided that they would not live more than five miles (about eight kilometers) apart until the boy had graduated from sixth grade.

Agreement for the benefit of the son



According to “people.com”, both parties want to forego maintenance payments. For Jack I will even continue to be one common bank account exist. The money paid in by Faris and Pratt should be used for monthly expenses such as children’s clothing, childcare offers, school fees or the like.









End, over, over! These love relationships are a thing of the past



26 images

Love happiness with new partners



Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were married in 2009 and their son Jack was born in August 2012. After almost nine years of marriage, Faris and Pratt announced their separation on Facebook in August 2017. Both are now happy with new partners:Faris now loves cameraman Michael Barrett, 47, while Pratt turtles with Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger.





mzi

Getty Images