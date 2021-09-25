Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeNewsAngelina Jolie: She is visiting New York with her six children
News

Angelina Jolie: She is visiting New York with her six children

By Arjun Sethi
0
44




Angelina Jolie
She visits New York with her six children

Angelina Jolie with four of her six children performing together.

Angelina Jolie with four of her six children performing together.

© Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Actress Angelina Jolie has apparently been to New York City for a short vacation. She had her six children with her.

Angelina Jolie (46) is said to have just made New York City unsafe with her six children. That reported the “People” magazine. The actress has therefore enjoyed everything there is to see in the metropolis together with Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and the twelve-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.




“The children grow up and are so close,” “People” quotes an unspecified source. “They went to museums and dined together during the trip and had a great time.” During the short vacation, Jolie was also reportedly seen walking into the apartment building of her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, 48. The two stars, who were married from 1996 to 1999, are said to have remained good friends over the years.

Birthday party in Los Angeles

Before the trip to New York, Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday with her children on June 4 in a restaurant in Los Angeles, as “People” also reported. Brad Pitt (57), the father of the six children, is said to have fought for more time with their offspring in court shortly beforehand, according to US media. The former Hollywood dream couple Pitt and Jolie had been in a relationship since 2005 and have been married since 2014. In 2016, the actress filed for divorce.

CodeList


Previous articleFilm of the week – Natalie Portman films Amos Oz (archive)
Next articleJohnny Depp denounces Cancel Culture
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv