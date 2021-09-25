Angelina Jolie: She is visiting New York with her six children

Actress Angelina Jolie has apparently been to New York City for a short vacation. She had her six children with her.

Angelina Jolie (46) is said to have just made New York City unsafe with her six children. That reported the “People” magazine. The actress has therefore enjoyed everything there is to see in the metropolis together with Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and the twelve-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.









“The children grow up and are so close,” “People” quotes an unspecified source. “They went to museums and dined together during the trip and had a great time.” During the short vacation, Jolie was also reportedly seen walking into the apartment building of her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, 48. The two stars, who were married from 1996 to 1999, are said to have remained good friends over the years.

Birthday party in Los Angeles



Before the trip to New York, Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday with her children on June 4 in a restaurant in Los Angeles, as “People” also reported. Brad Pitt (57), the father of the six children, is said to have fought for more time with their offspring in court shortly beforehand, according to US media. The former Hollywood dream couple Pitt and Jolie had been in a relationship since 2005 and have been married since 2014. In 2016, the actress filed for divorce.

CodeList