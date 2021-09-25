Amanda Seyfried: The shoot with Cher and Meryl Streep was “something special”

After ten years, Amanda Seyfried is back playing her role from “Mamma Mia!”. In an interview, she reveals how it was back on the set – with Cher.

The musical film “Mamma Mia!” was a real surprise hit in 2008. On July 19, the sequel “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” will be released in German cinemas. The entire old cast is back plus a few newcomers such as mega-star Cher (72, “Believe”). Leading actress Amanda Seyfried (32, “In Time – your time is running out”) tells in an interview with spot on news how the shooting with the pop icon was, why she initially thought the sequel was not a good idea and what influence the birth of her was had her own daughter on filming.

Ms. Seyfried, what is it like to be back with a “Mamma Mia!” Film after ten years?

Amanda Seyfried: It’s the best! And it’s a bit surreal because I never expected that we would make a second film. But I think it’s better than the first part and it was an extraordinary experience for me as I could now identify better with my role. I was also able to spend time with my friends. It’s like a dream has come true.

Did you have concerns about making a sequel?

Seyfried: At first I hesitated and thought that it was not a good idea. But at the time I didn’t know the story, there was no script, nothing. We were all not privy to the idea.

Have you consulted with your co-stars?

Seyfried: Yes, I made it clear from the start that I would not do this alone. It wouldn’t have made sense to me if Sophie was surrounded by a completely new cast. I have the feeling we have all been waiting to see if everyone will really be there. And then I had the time of my life.

Was it easy for you to get back into your role?









Seyfried: I practically played myself. It’s been about five years in the movie, but in reality it’s ten years and that’s a really long time. That’s how I’ve developed as an actress and grown up. I have more confidence. I think I always wanted to play Sophie again, but I didn’t realize that until I was back on set. I just thought, this is my home.

Did you have to learn to sing and dance again?

Seyfried: I don’t know why, but I dance less in this film than in the last one. However, even as a new mom, I had physical limitations. Besides, she had to [Ihre Tochter mit Ehemann Thomas Sadoski, Anm. d. Red.] are taken care of regularly. My schedule was adjusted accordingly, which was really great.

As a new mom, could you identify better with Sophie, who is expecting a baby in the film?

Seyfried: Absolutely. I think the timing is a miracle in this case. I don’t think I could have done the role justice if I hadn’t seen it myself. I now feel everything more intensely and I appreciate this mother-child bond a lot more. I am no longer just a daughter, I am now a mother myself. That changes everything. For the better. Your whole perspective shifts, your priorities change, your values. And you change too. I was able to draw on my own experiences for Sophie.

This time Cher was there too. How was that for you?

Seyfried: Oh my god! It was like a dream! I was completely fascinated by her. But she’s so normal and so grateful for the life she’s got. I felt like she was really happy to be there and I think she loved our cast. And we loved her. I would have liked her to have been there for the first part too. I remember a moment on the set when I was sitting next to Cher. We chatted together as Meryl [Streep, Anm. d Red.] came over to us. She said she didn’t want to disturb us, gave us a quick hug and left. That was special for me because these are two extraordinary women that I’ve looked up to all my life and suddenly we were together and worked together.

Do you have a favorite ABBA song?

Seyfried: “Mamma Mia” is still my absolute favorite song. I just can’t get it out of my head.

