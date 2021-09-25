After “Matrix”: Keanu Reeves is already filming in Berlin again!

German fans of Keanu Reeves (57) can look forward to it! The chances are good right now to meet the Hollywood star in Berlin. Last summer, the fourth part of Matrix was shot in Potsdam and the capital. Carrie-Anne Moss (54) and Keanu take over the roles of Trinity and Neo again – the first trailer of the franchise has already been released. The film is due to hit the cinemas in December. About a year after shooting “The Matrix”, the actor has now returned to Germany. Keanu is filming in Berlin again!

The Canadian is currently in the role of John Wick for another action-packed series of films in front of the camera. “John Wick: Chapter 4” becomes loud Berlin daily newspaper Shot in the Berlin district of Charlottenburg and on Gendarmenmarkt, among others. Recordings available to the paper show the Hollywood star and his stuntman in action!

Apparently it is Keanu not just since yesterday in the capital! Paparazzi caught the 57-year-old at the beginning of the month leaving a hotel in central Berlin. There it showed Keanu in cozy slippers from its casual side.









Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves in “Matrix Reloaded”

Keanu Reeves in Berlin, September 2021

Keanu Reeves in Berlin, September 2021

