Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeNewsAdam Sandler is making four films for online streaming service
News

Adam Sandler is making four films for online streaming service

By Vimal Kumar
0
37





Actor Adam Sandler will soon be in front of the camera for Netflix.
Image: AP

Netflix is ​​already successful with its own series such as “House of Cards”. Now the American video streaming service wants to try its hand at the film business – and has landed actor Adam Sandler for it.

HHollywood star Adam Sandler (48) wants to shoot four films for the online video service Netflix. The comedian and the American company announced this on Wednesday (local time) according to media reports. The first film, which is also produced by Sandler, should be shown in 2015. “Let the streaming begin,” said the comedian in a statement.




The deal is another step for video service as it enters the film business. Netflix announced just a few days ago that it would make the martial arts film “Tiger & Dragon II” available to its customers at the same time as it was released in theaters. The company already produces its own series such as “House of Cards” with Kevin Spacey. Films are usually not streamed until months after they have been released in theaters and DVD sales.


Previous articleSugar-sweet thanks to his Deb
Next articleLiving happier: 3 tips from Emma Watson
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv