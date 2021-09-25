Adam Sandler is making four films for online streaming service

Netflix is ​​already successful with its own series such as “House of Cards”. Now the American video streaming service wants to try its hand at the film business – and has landed actor Adam Sandler for it.

HHollywood star Adam Sandler (48) wants to shoot four films for the online video service Netflix. The comedian and the American company announced this on Wednesday (local time) according to media reports. The first film, which is also produced by Sandler, should be shown in 2015. “Let the streaming begin,” said the comedian in a statement.









The deal is another step for video service as it enters the film business. Netflix announced just a few days ago that it would make the martial arts film “Tiger & Dragon II” available to its customers at the same time as it was released in theaters. The company already produces its own series such as “House of Cards” with Kevin Spacey. Films are usually not streamed until months after they have been released in theaters and DVD sales.